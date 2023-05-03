Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BMY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

