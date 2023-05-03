Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 999,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.