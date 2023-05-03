Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Down 4.5%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Prime Meridian Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

