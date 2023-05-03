Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

