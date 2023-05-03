Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
