ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 257,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 597,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
ACDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47.
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
