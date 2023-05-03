ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 257,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 597,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

In other news, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,358.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,010,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,358.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,450. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

See Also

