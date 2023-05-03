Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,266 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,426. The company has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $153.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

