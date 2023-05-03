PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.05) EPS.

PROS Price Performance

PRO opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 54,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $10,395,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

