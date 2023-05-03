ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 468.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2,745.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 985,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 569.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:EFAD opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.81.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.