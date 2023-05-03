ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.85

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.85 and traded as low as $49.40. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 41,001 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth $849,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

