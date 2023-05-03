ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.85

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 7477278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,038,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,817,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

