ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.67 and last traded at $59.76. 14,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 21,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91.

Get ProShares UltraShort Yen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 1,079.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

ProShares UltraShort Yen Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.