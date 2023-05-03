Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $263.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

