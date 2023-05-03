Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $889,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $784,527,000. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $261,988,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $111,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Stock Down 4.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BN opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.