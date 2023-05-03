Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

