Providence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

