Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $264.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $192.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

