Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after purchasing an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

