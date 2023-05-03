Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,695,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,405 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.