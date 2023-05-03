Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Pulmonx Trading Up 10.5 %

LUNG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 542,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pulmonx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after buying an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

