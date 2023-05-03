Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.
LUNG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 542,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.32. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.
In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
