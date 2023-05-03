Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 318900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Purepoint Uranium Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 49.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
