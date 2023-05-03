Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on WWW. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.26%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 941,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.