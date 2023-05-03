Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Moody’s Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.4 %

Several other analysts have also commented on MCO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $305.77 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

