Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.03 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

NYSE:PXD opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.76 and its 200-day moving average is $226.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

