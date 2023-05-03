Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cargojet Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.91.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.7 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$106.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$100.00 and a twelve month high of C$156.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.58.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

