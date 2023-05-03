Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Issued By Oppenheimer

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IEX opened at $206.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $43,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.