Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for TriMas Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

TRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,645,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,378,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,661,000 after purchasing an additional 254,948 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

