Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lifted by Analyst

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Charter Communications in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $41.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $45.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.43.

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.5 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $357.23 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

