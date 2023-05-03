Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Raised by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

GGG stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. Graco has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,061 shares of company stock worth $7,150,842 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

