Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $106.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

