Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $5.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $22.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $448.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

