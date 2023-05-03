Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Boosted by Analyst

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.29) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roku Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $32,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 653,759 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.