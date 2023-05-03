Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vacasa, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Vacasa in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.76. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $218.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million.

Vacasa Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCSA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.