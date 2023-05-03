Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Stock Down 1.1 %

DOV stock opened at $144.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

