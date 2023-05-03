Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.68. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

