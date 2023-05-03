Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of ON opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

