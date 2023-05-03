QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 7,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

QC Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

About QC

(Get Rating)

QC Holdings, Inc provides financial services and is focused on providing credit solutions for underserved consumers and small business. The firm engages in check cashing and short term lending. It also offers long term installment loans, online loans, and factoring for the small business. The company was founded by Don Allen Early and Mary Lou Andersen-Early in 1984 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Stories

