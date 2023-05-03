Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.74 million. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Qiagen Trading Up 1.4 %

QGEN traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. 950,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.