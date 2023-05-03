Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 950,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,461. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $288,658,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,180,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

See Also

