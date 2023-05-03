Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Qorvo worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 265,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $119.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

