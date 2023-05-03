Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo updated its Q1 guidance to approx. $0.15 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.15-$0.15 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. 1,905,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,607. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Qorvo by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after acquiring an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Qorvo

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.