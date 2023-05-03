Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Issues Earnings Results

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Quad/Graphics stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 79,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.72. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Quad/Graphics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

