QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after buying an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $103,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.62. 2,717,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,788. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

