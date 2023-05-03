QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of QUALCOMM worth $212,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.96. 1,513,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

