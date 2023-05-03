Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Decreased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $170.10. 245,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $171.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.09.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Articles

