Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $560.39

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.39 and approximately $23.69 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00026459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,061.66 or 0.99957243 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.