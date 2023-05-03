Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 26775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.45 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Quarterhill Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

See Also

