Rakhi Kumar Sells 15,517 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $130,653.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,170.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Rakhi Kumar sold 87,830 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $762,364.40.

On Friday, April 28th, Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 2,983,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

