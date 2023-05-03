Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 391.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $23,055,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $18,174,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,839,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

