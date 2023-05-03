Raymond James Upgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Outperform

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.73 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after buying an additional 458,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

