Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.76. 6,345,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 5,894,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123,002.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,254,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232,802 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14,133.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,865,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,815,000 after buying an additional 2,845,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 732.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after buying an additional 2,578,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 949.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,066,000 after buying an additional 2,574,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,206,000.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

